Matsumoto Tenders Another Resignation

The former vice president of the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry, Kazuko Matsumoto, has now tendered her resignation from the chemistry faculty of Waseda University, Tokyo (C&EN Latest News, July 13).
The university has confirmed that Matsumoto is the focus of an investigation that she allegedly misused research funds allocated to her by the Japanese government. What's more, university officials say they will not accept her resignation because they would like to keep the option of taking disciplinary action against her, pending the results of the investigation. The university is expected to release a final report on the matter sometime in August.
One Waseda University professor contacted by C&EN says that although the university is "still shocked" by the scandals about Matusumoto, a variety of opinions exists about her alleged misdeeds.
