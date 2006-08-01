Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Business Groups Challenge Punitive Damage Award

U.S. manufacturers argue that award of damages for unproven harm in Oregon case sets troubling precedent

by Glenn Hess
August 1, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS
Riegel
Credit: NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS
Riegel

A business coalition that includes the nation's largest chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an Oregon jury's award of $79.5 million in punitive damages against a tobacco company.

"This case is important, because it deals with a practice that has become all too common in modern civil litigation: plaintiffs' lawyers urging juries to 'send a message' to corporate defendants," says Quentin Riegel, vice president for litigation at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

The case, Philip Morris USA v. Williams, involves the death of a man who smoked cigarettes for 47 years. His widow, Mayola, sued Philip Morris, alleging that her husband's death was influenced by the company's campaign to undercut the effect of public information about the risks of smoking.

The jury awarded Williams $21,485.80 in economic damages, $800,000 in noneconomic damages, and $79.5 million in punitive damages. The latter was based on an argument that the company's alleged misconduct must have harmed thousands of others. The trial court reduced the award to $32 million, but the Oregon Court of Appeals reinstated it in full, and the Oregon Supreme Court affirmed the appellate court decision.

"This is the kind of judicial overreaching that gives the U.S. legal system a bad name," Riegel says. In these types of cases, he observes, juries are frequently called on to substitute their judgment for that of legislatures and regulatory agencies.

"Imposing punitive damages for unproven harm to people who are not involved in the lawsuit is not only bad for businesses and the people they employ, it is also inconsistent with historical practice under the common law and contemporary practice under the class-action procedures of every state," Riegel says.

Donald D. Evans, deputy general counsel at the American Chemistry Council (ACC), says the Supreme Court has tried several times in recent years to place reasonable limits on what it views as excessive punitive damage awards. "Most recently, in State Farm v. Campbell, the Supreme Court clearly said that once punitive damages get into double-digit numbers above compensatory damages, it becomes absurd," Evans notes.

The brief contends that the threat of a massive punitive damage award is "the most powerful weapon at the disposal of plaintiffs' lawyers engaged in coordinated efforts to use the civil justice system to promote regulatory ends—including restrictions on tobacco, guns, and other products—that they have failed to achieve through the democratic process."

NAM and ACC were joined by the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America and the Business Roundtable in filing a friend-of-the-court brief on July 28.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS's Next Day In Court
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Again Appeals Leadscope Case
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An Inconclusive Record

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE