Dow Enters Railcar Venture

Dow Chemical is joining with a major rail carrier and a tank car manufacturer to work on the development of a next-generation tank car that can enhance the safety of transporting highly hazardous chemicals by rail.
Dow, Union Pacific, and Union Tank Car say they have assembled a joint project team to drive the process forward. They have also established an advisory group of academic, industry, and former regulatory officials to help guide the development of an improved tank car design.
???Chemical transportation safety requires cooperation between shippers, transportation service providers, and public and private partners who have responsibility for public safety,??? says Henry Ward, director of transportation safety and security for Dow.
Congress has directed the Department of Transportation (DOT) to enhance tank car standards, but a final rule is probably several years away.
The danger that ruptured tank cars can pose to a community was underscored in January 2005 when a train crash in Graniteville, S.C., released a cloud of chlorine gas, resulting in nine deaths, hundreds of injuries, and extensive property damage. That incident was the third fatal rail accident involving toxic-by-inhalation (TIH) commodities since 2002.
???We place the highest priority on the safe and secure transportation of all shipments,??? says Bob Grimaila, Union Pacific???s vice president for environment and safety. ???Together with our partners in the chemical and railcar industries, we are optimistic we can continue our improvement efforts with this new tank car design process.???
DOT???s Volpe National Transportation Center has been conducting congressionally mandated research into the crashworthiness of rail equipment. Findings from the center???s tank car research are expected to be available by early next year.
The study will develop a model to quantify the forces acting on railroad tank cars under accident conditions. Once completed, DOT???s Federal Railroad Administration will initiate rulemaking to develop and implement appropriate design standards for these cars.
