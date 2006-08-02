Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

First β-Hairpin β-Helix Peptide

Such helices could serve as structural templates in bioorganic chemistry

by Stu Borman
August 2, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

An unprecedented peptide structure–a cyclic β-hairpin β-helix (shown, with side chains)–has been designed, synthesized, and characterized by Thomas D. Clark and Christopher Brown of the Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C.; and Mallika Sastry and Gerhard Wagner of Harvard Medical School (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja062737f).

β-Helices are formed by peptides composed of alternating D- and L-amino acids and are stabilized by β-sheet-type hydrogen bonding. The antibiotic gramicidin A is a naturally occurring β-helical peptide, and several attempts have been made to synthesize similar structures, but previous efforts resulted in single- and double-stranded helical mixtures.

Now, Clark and coworkers have solved that problem by tying together two appropriate peptide strands into a cyclic structure with β-hairpin ends. Such β-hairpin β-helices could serve "as structural templates for a variety of potential applications in bioorganic chemistry, from new transmembrane ion channels, to new ligands for macromolecular targets such as DNA, to building blocks for new protein architectures," Clark says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Collagen mimics snap into place

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE