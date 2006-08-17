Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

New Pfizer CEO Picks His Team

Human health division head Katen will leave the company

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 17, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Jeffrey B. Kindler, Pfizer's newly appointed CEO, has unveiled a new management organization for the drug company.

Kinder has named David L. Shedlarz, a vice chairman who had been one of the front-runners for the CEO position, as his principal deputy. Shedlarz will have expanded responsibilities that include Pfizer's global manufacturing operations, strategic planning, licensing, business development, and technology.

The new team does not include Karen Katen, vice chairman and head of Pfizer's human health division and another CEO contender. She has decided to leave the firm.

Kindler has established a new executive leadership team that he says will constitute the "decision-making body" of the company. Among those appointed to the team are Pfizer global R&D president John LaMattina, worldwide pharmaceutical operations president Ian Read, and chief medical officer Joe Feczko.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R&D leaders at Merck and Sanofi move on
Perlmutter To Head R&D At Merck
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma Leadership Changes Continue

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE