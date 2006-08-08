Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Public-Access Support Grows

Provosts from nearly 50 universities support public-access legislation

by Susan R. Morrissey
August 8, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Provosts from 21 universities have signed a letter supporting the Federal Research Public Access Act of 2006 (S. 2695). Their action follows an open letter to the academic community issued by 25 other university provosts who support the bill (C&EN, Aug. 7, page 38).

The legislation calls for federal agencies that have annual extramural research budgets of more than $100 million to require that agency-funded researchers submit an electronic manuscript of peer-reviewed journal articles for posting in a publicly accessible digital repository (C&EN, May 8, page 28).

The 21 universities that have signed the letter, addressed to bill cosponsor Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), include Rice University; the University of Colorado, Boulder; the University of Hawaii, Manoa; and Washington State University. They all are part of an organization called the Greater Western Library Alliance (GWLA), a consortium of 31 research libraries in 16 states in the greater Midwest and western U.S.

???We share your concern that far too often the results of research funded by the U.S. government are not broadly available to researchers, scientists, and members of the public,??? the letter states. The letter also notes that ???public access to publicly funded research facilitates the open discussion needed to accelerate research, share knowledge, improve treatment of diseases, and increase human understanding.???

The University of Texas, Austin, and Texas A&M University have also sent letters to Cornyn supporting the legislation, according to the GWLA letter.

Many scholarly publishers, including the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, argue that the provisions of the bill would damage their ability to continue publishing high-quality, peer-reviewed journals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Public-Access Advocacy Gains Momentum
Law Would Mandate Public Access At NIH
Strengthening Public Access

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE