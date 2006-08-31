Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Researchers Explore Food-Grade Ethanol

Goal is to fine-tune alcohol purification and reduce the cost of production

by Glenn Hess
August 31, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

PREMIUM
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BOB ELBERT/ISU
Iowa State University researchers van Leeuwen (left) and Koziel are working to develop a process to economically convert fuel ethanol into the purer alcohol used in beverages, mouthwashes, and cough syrups.
Credit: BOB ELBERT/ISU
Iowa State University researchers van Leeuwen (left) and Koziel are working to develop a process to economically convert fuel ethanol into the purer alcohol used in beverages, mouthwashes, and cough syrups.

Two Iowa State University (ISU) professors are working to find a way to dramatically cut the cost of converting fuel ethanol into the higher value food-grade alcohol that is an essential ingredient in adult beverages, cough syrups, mouthwashes, and other personal care products.

Jacek Koziel, an ISU assistant professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, recently launched a research project that aims to combine two technologies–ozone gas and carbon filtration–to efficiently remove the impurities in fuel ethanol.

"In this research, we are really trying to fine-tune the process," says Koziel. "We are not ready for commercial-scale application yet. But if this is viable, we are looking at adding a lot of value to relatively cheap fuel-grade ethanol."

Ethanol is big business in Iowa, which is the nation's top corn grower. Currently, the state has 25 ethanol refineries with the capacity to produce nearly 1.6 billion gal annually. Seven plants under construction or expansion will add another 475 million gal of annual capacity.

Hans van Leeuwen, an ISU professor of civil, construction, and environmental engineering, says the corn-based fuel ethanol that is used primarily as a gasoline additive is similar to the purer food-grade product.

For either type, ethanol is produced by yeast fermentation and then distilled. But the numerous distillations required to manufacture the food-grade product are energy-intensive and increase production costs by about 50 cents per gal.

The technologies that ISU scientists are working to perfect could purify fuel ethanol into food-grade alcohol for less than 1 cent per gal, according to van Leeuwen. "Based on my experience treating water and wastewater with these technologies, this could cost a lot less than a cent per gallon," he says.

Koziel says the researchers are using two different purification technologies. "First, we are bubbling ozone through a column of alcohol and letting the ozone react with the alcohol and the impurities," he says. "The second step is to use granular activated carbon to selectively remove some of those impurities, as well as the products of reaction."

From an engineering standpoint, van Leeuwen says, it would be easy and inexpensive to add to an ethanol plant a unit that carries out these two steps. "This is a relatively minor investment, and of course, it adds value to the product," he remarks.

Following the phaseout of methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) earlier this year, producers of fuel ethanol are enjoying record demand and expect to produce more than 4 billion gal in 2006. By comparison, the food-grade alcohol market is only about one-sixteenth that size, according to van Leeuwen.

But the ISU professors believe that food-grade ethanol has the potential to become a profitable, premium business, with the beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care areas providing steady demand.

"A quarter of a billion gallons is still a lot of ethanol," van Leeuwen says about the annual demand for food-grade ethanol. "And if you can save 49 cents on each and every gallon, you're looking at about $120 million in savings every year. I think that makes it worthwhile."

Another potential outlet is the export market. Because food-grade ethanol tastes a lot like vodka, van Leeuwen says, some Iowa companies are already selling the higher grade alcohol to vodka producers in Russia. "We can grow corn so efficiently around here; apparently, we can even compete in markets like Russia," he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Last synthetic ethanol plant in US to close
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drop in driving endangers CO₂ supply
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyris Puts A Price On Farnesene

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE