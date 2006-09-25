Anastas Wins Heinz Award

Paul T. Anastas, director of the Green Chemistry Institute, has been selected to receive the 12th Annual Heinz Award in the Environment for his work in green chemistry.
Anastas "has not only pioneered a new process for decreasing, even preventing manufacturing waste, but his groundbreaking work has created an economic stimulus within industry that will help propel this approach far into the future," said Teresa Heinz, chair of the Heinz Family Foundation, in a statement.
A synthetic chemist, Anastas worked on anticancer research during and after graduate school at His work expanded to include pollution prevention while he was as chief of industrial chemistry at EPA and assistant director in charge of environment at the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy.
"Green Chemistry: Theory and Practice," a book that Anastas coauthored with John Warner and that includes the "Twelve Principles Of Green Chemistry," has been translated into five languages. Anastas organized the Presidential Green Chemistry Awards in 1995 and founded the Green Chemistry Institute, now part of the American Chemical Society, in 1997. He is also a senior research fellow in the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and a special professor at the University of Nottingham, in the U.K.
