Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DSM Invests In Engineering Plastics

Dutch firm will spend $125 million on two new plants

by Patricia L. Short
September 12, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

HAPPY ENGINEERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DSM
DSM will build new plants at this site in Geleen, the Netherlands, to produce nylon 46, a material unique to DSM, and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene.
Credit: DSM
DSM will build new plants at this site in Geleen, the Netherlands, to produce nylon 46, a material unique to DSM, and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene.

DSM plans to build two new engineering plastics plants at its site in Geleen, the Netherlands.

The Dutch company will spend about $125 million on the plants, which will make two of the firm's top specialty products: Stanyl nylon 46 and Stamylan UH ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene. The new plants, which will each double existing production capacity, are scheduled to come onstream in 2008.

According to Nico Gerardu, a member of DSM's managing board, the investments "will fuel the profitable growth of our specialty performance materials Stanyl, Stamylan UH, and Dyneema and build on our strengths in marketing and application development of these products."

Stamylan UH is used in industrial, sports, and other applications and as a raw material for the company's Dyneema high-strength fibers.

DSM is the world's only producer of nylon 46, which is used in applications such as cell phones, cars, and computers. With the new plant, the company will operate two facilities in Geleen that supply Stanyl base resin to DSM operations in Europe, the U.S., Japan, and, most recently, China.

Additionally, DSM says it has decided to expand its diaminobutane plant in Geleen to match the increased capacity for Stanyl. Diaminobutane is the key monomer in the production of the engineering plastic.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik makes progress on nylon 12 plant
Evonik ends production of polyphthalamide
Styrenics Makers Hone Strategies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE