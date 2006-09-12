Advertisement

Business

Dow Forms Water Treatment Business

Division focused on an end market is fourth for the company

by Michael McCoy
September 12, 2006
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PETER CUTTS PHOTOGRAPHY
Liveris
Credit: PETER CUTTS PHOTOGRAPHY
Liveris

Dow Chemical has formed Dow Water Solutions, a $350 million-per-year business unit that will sell water treatment products and technologies to customers worldwide.

Dow's decision to form the business follows the July acquisition of Zhejiang Omex Environmental Engineering, a Chinese company that brought technology in ultrafiltration, electrodeionization, and membrane bioreactors. These technologies join existing Dow capabilities in reverse-osmosis membranes and ion-exchange resins.

The company also recently formed a partnership with the Blue Planet Run Foundation to raise awareness and funds for water purification projects.

Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris says the new business "will provide a range of competitive water treatment products that allow our customers to stimulate and capture industry growth." He adds that the business will support Dow's pledge, made in May as part of its sustainability goals for 2015, to provide higher-quality water for both industrial and drinking water applications.

According to Dow, the business has more than 1,000 employees worldwide and operates five manufacturing facilities. It joins Dow Building Solutions, Dow Automotive, and Dow AgroSciences as a "market facing" business that draws on capabilities and technologies from across the company. Most Dow businesses are organized around chemical products rather than end markets.

