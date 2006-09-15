Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Engineering Academy Selects Presidential Candidate

Charles M. Vest named sole nominee to be next NAE head

by Susan R. Morrissey
September 15, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: SUSAN R. MORRISSEY/C&EN
Vest
Credit: SUSAN R. MORRISSEY/C&EN
Vest

A nominating committee of the National Academy of Engineering, which is part of the National Academies, has unanimously approved Charles M. Vest to be NAE's only candidate for president. Vest, 65, is president emeritus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The NAE presidential election will take place in March 2007. Although Vest is currently the sole candidate, NAE bylaws allow for a candidate to be added to the ballot by petition until Jan. 15, 2007. The winner of the March 2007 election will succeed William A. Wulf, whose second NAE presidential term will end on June 30, 2007.

Vest was elected to NAE in 1993 for "technical and educational contributions to holographic interferometry and leadership as an educator." Among his science advisory roles are membership on the Commission on the Intelligence Capabilities of the U.S. Regarding Weapons of Mass Destruction, a Department of Energy task force on the future of science, and a presidential advisory commission on the redesign of the International Space Station.

Vest has served on panels for numerous National Academies' studies, most recently "Rising Above the Gathering Storm: Energizing and Employing America for a Brighter Economic Future,??? which highlights the roles of science and engineering in U.S. economic growth and competitiveness.

Vest's educational background includes a B.S. in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University, which he received in 1963, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Michigan, which he earned in 1964 and 1967, respectively.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE