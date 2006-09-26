Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protein Fusion Improves Synthesis

Fused enzymes synthesize plant compound resveratrol in mammalian cells

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 26, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Scientists have engineered mammalian cells to produce resveratrol, an antioxidant found in grapes and peanuts. Resveratrol previously has been shown to have antiaging properties and is one of the compounds thought to provide the possible health benefits of red wine.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DANFORTH CENTER
Yu
Credit: DANFORTH CENTER
Yu

Oliver Yu and coworkers at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center and Washington University School of Medicine, both in St. Louis, increased the amount of resveratrol produced by tweaking the natural resveratrol pathway so that two of the enzymes are linked as a fusion protein (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja0622094). The connection keeps the enzymes close together and increases the efficiency of the synthetic pathway.

In plants, the pathway requires four enzymes, but Yu and coworkers use a bacterial enzyme as a shortcut that enters the pathway midway, thereby reducing the total number of enzymes to three. Two of these three enzymes are part of the fusion protein.

When the researchers expressed this version of the pathway in yeast cells, the cells produced 15 times as much resveratrol as did engineered yeast cells expressing the enzymes separately. After 20 hours, yeast cells with the fusion protein had produced 3,500 times as much resveratrol as a yeast system previously reported by another group.

Yu and his coworkers engineered this resveratrol pathway into human kidney cells. Depending on what the cells were fed, they produced either 0.34 µg/mL or 85 ng/mL resveratrol, compared with 5.25 µg/mL in the yeast system. "To my knowledge, nobody has ever put an entire plant pathway with multiple enzymes into mammalian cells," Yu says. He and his collaborators hope that in the future the engineered cells could be used for medical applications, such as increasing the life span of neurons or other cells such as transplanted insulin-producing cells.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diabetes-Related Enzyme Modulates Insulin, Amylin, And Glucagon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Metabolite Extends A Worm’s Life
Supplement Extends Life Of Worms, Mice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE