Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cambrex Will Sell Biotech Businesses To Lonza

$460 million deal will shrink Cambrex to half its size

by Rick Mullin
October 24, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cambrex is selling its biopharma and bioproducts businesses to Lonza, the Swiss contract manufacturer of fine chemicals and biologics, for $460 million.

Separately, Cambrex is selling two European active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facilities to International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG), a Luxembourg-based holding company, for an undisclosed sum. Cambrex acquired the sites, in Cork, Ireland, and Landen, Belgium, in 1999.

Together, the sales will leave Cambrex a much smaller company operating just part of its human health division, which conducts contract manufacturing of drug intermediates and APIs.

Cambrex' moves, part of a strategic review announced earlier this year, will concentrate the company's efforts at sites in Charles City, Iowa; Karlskoga, Sweden; and Milan, Italy. Chief Executive Officer James A. Mack notes that the three sites encompass differentiating technologies such as high-potency and high-energy manufacturing, controlled-substance production, and generic API manufacturing.

Cambrex' biopharma business includes biologics manufacturing facilities in Baltimore, Md., and Hopkinton, Mass. Lonza already operates biologics plants in Portsmouth, N.H., and England. Cambrex' bioproducts business manufactures and markets research, therapeutic, and analytical testing products based on cell biology for drug discovery and manufacturing.

The business units together accounted for 42% of Cambrex' 2005 sales of $452 million. Lonza CEO Stefan Borgas says the purchase will "accelerate the delivery of Lonza's strategic shift toward life sciences that we mapped out two years ago."

"Both Cambrex and Lonza justified their transactions as being in the best interest of their shareholders, albeit with a small nuance," says former Lonza executive and now independent industry analyst Peter Pollak. "Cambrex referred to their short-term, Lonza to their long-term interests."

For ICIG, the purchase of the Cork and Landen plants is the latest in a string of acquisitions of European chemical manufacturing assets. Since June 2005, the firm has acquired the Albemarle PPC unit; six separate businesses from RAG Group's Rutgers division; and Enka, a former subsidiary of Acordis. The sites purchased from Cambrex will become part of Corden PharmaChem, a new business launched by ICIG focusing on chemical production for the pharmaceutical industry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Axplora launches from Novasep, PharmaZell merger
Cambrex strikes again with acquisition of Avista
Lonza gets Swiss micronization firm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE