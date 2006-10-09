Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Chemical Fire, Explosions Rock North Carolina Town

Federal investigators sent to investigate incident that has led to a large-scale public evacuation

by Glenn Hess
October 9, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The U.S. Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSHIB) said Friday it is sending a team to Apex, N.C., to begin investigating a chemical fire and a series of explosions at the site of a hazardous waste facility operated by Environmental Quality Co. (EQ).

CSHIB said reports indicate that a chemical fire began around 9 PM on Oct. 5, causing a series of explosions at the plant, which is located about 10 miles southwest of Raleigh. As many as 17,000 residents were evacuated to shelters, and several roads were closed. No fatalities and no serious injuries were reported.

EQ is a hazardous and industrial waste management company that operates 14 facilities in the U.S., including a facility in Romulus, Mich., that experienced a major fire in 2005, according to CSHIB.

Robert Doyle, a spokesman for Wayne, Mich.-based EQ, said about 25 employees work at the Apex plant, but all had left the building by early Thursday evening. He said the facility handles many different types of industrial waste and stores chemicals such as chlorine and sulfur, as well as pesticides and fertilizer.

CSHIB said a team led by chief investigator Robert Hall and board member William B.Wark, an expert in emergency management, would arrive in Apex Friday evening and begin their investigative work on Saturday.

The team will collect information that will help the board decide whether to conduct a full investigation of the root causes of the incident.

North Carolina Gov. Michael F. Easley said Friday that state resources were deployed immediately following notification of the fire at the EQ complex.

"The state has had several emergency resources involved since early this morning," Easley said. "We're prepared to offer Apex and Wake County whatever they need to help them protect the residents and get the situation under control."

An air toxics team has been on-site and has detected "nothing alarming," according to a statement by the North Carolina Department of Environment & Natural Resources. Monitors on-site are testing for a whole range of pollutants.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board sends 2 staff to Chemtool plant after fire
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Texas flood shows need for chemical safety rule, advocates say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bayer Settles Blast Charges

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE