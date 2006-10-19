IP Group Signs 10th Partnership

The British intellectual property commercialization company IP Group has signed up its 10th long-term partner, the University of Glasgow.
IP Group will work with the university to identify and facilitate the formation of spin-off companies and to make available an initial fund of nearly $10 million for such companies in return for equity stakes in them. In addition, IP Group will receive 12% of the equity in spin-off companies from the university at the time that the company is established prior to investment. The partnership has a term of 25 years.
IP Group already has long-term partnerships with King's College London; the Center for Novel Agricultural Products at the University of York; the University of London, Queen Mary; and the Universities of Bath, Oxford, Leeds, Bristol, Surrey, and Southampton. As of June 30, 44 spin-off companies have been created among the group's university partners.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter