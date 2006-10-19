Advertisement

Business

IP Group Signs 10th Partnership

Intellectual property development firm links with University of Glasgow

by Patricia L. Short
October 19, 2006
The British intellectual property commercialization company IP Group has signed up its 10th long-term partner, the University of Glasgow.

IP Group will work with the university to identify and facilitate the formation of spin-off companies and to make available an initial fund of nearly $10 million for such companies in return for equity stakes in them. In addition, IP Group will receive 12% of the equity in spin-off companies from the university at the time that the company is established prior to investment. The partnership has a term of 25 years.

IP Group already has long-term partnerships with King's College London; the Center for Novel Agricultural Products at the University of York; the University of London, Queen Mary; and the Universities of Bath, Oxford, Leeds, Bristol, Surrey, and Southampton. As of June 30, 44 spin-off companies have been created among the group's university partners.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

