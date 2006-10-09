Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Institute of Medicine Adds Members

Five new members are honored for their work in chemistry and the chemical sciences

by Glenn Hess
October 9, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF TIMOTHY M. HERMAN
Richardson
Credit: COURTESY OF TIMOTHY M. HERMAN
Richardson

The Institute of Medicine (IOM) of the National Academies in Washington, D.C., has elected 65 new members, increasing its total active membership to 1,501. Five of the new members work in areas related to chemistry and the chemical sciences.

The selection process recognizes people who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care, and public health, IOM President Harvey V. Fineberg says.

The new members include: Kathleen M. Giacomini, professor and chair of the department of biopharmaceutical sciences, University of California, San Francisco; Stephen P. Goff, Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, Higgins Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biophysics, and professor of microbiology, Columbia University Medical Center; Susan Band Horwitz, professor and cochair of the department of molecular pharmacology, professor in the department of cell biology, and Rose C. Falkenstein Professor of Cancer Research, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Yeshiva University; James D. Marks, professor of anesthesia and pharmaceutical chemistry and chief of anesthesia, San Francisco General Hospital, and vice chair, department of anesthesia and perioperative medicine, UC San Francisco; and Jane S. Richardson, James B. Duke Professor of Biochemistry, Duke University Medical Center.

Five individuals were also elected to foreign associate membership, raising the number of members in that category to 82. Total IOM membership is now 1,651, including 68 members with emeritus status.

Current active members elect new members from among candidates nominated for their professional achievement and commitment to service. The IOM charter stipulates that at least one-quarter of the membership must be selected from outside the health professions, from fields such as the natural, social, and behavioral sciences, as well as law, engineering, and the humanities.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemists elected to the National Academy of Sciences for 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists elected to National Academy of Sciences
NAS elects new members

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE