Business

Masterbatch Business Changes Hands

Clariant to acquire Ciba's business for an undisclosed sum

by Patricia Short
October 5, 2006
Clariant is buying Ciba Specialty Chemicals' masterbatch business for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

The business, which has annual sales of about $65 million, will be integrated into Clariant's own masterbatch business, which had sales of roughly $910 million in 2005 and supplies additive concentrates to plastics makers.

The Ciba business operates in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and France. All 300 employees will transfer to Clariant.

For Ciba CEO Armin Meyer, the decision to divest the business is part of his firm's portfolio management process, which aims to further strengthen its focus on plastic additives, coating effects, and water and paper treatment.

On the other hand, the buy "fits perfectly into Clariant's strategy of expanding number-one market positions," says CEO Jan Secher.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

