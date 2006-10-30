Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Outstanding Student Affiliate Chapters

October 30, 2006
The ACS Society Committee on Education (SOCED) selects student affiliates chapters to receive special recognition on the basis of their programs and activities as described in their annual reports. Awards are classified as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention. Chapters that do not qualify for these awards receive a certificate of achievement for meritorious service.

For the 2005–06 academic year, SOCED has bestowed 34 outstanding, 58 commendable, and 75 honorable mention awards. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the 233rd ACS national meeting in Chicago on March 25, 2007. For each of the outstanding chapters, the award-winning institution, chapter president and report writer, and faculty advisers are listed here, in that order.

Outstanding

Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Heather Harricharran; George H. Fisher

California State U, Dominguez Hills, Carson, Calif.; Cheri Glenn; Sofia Pappatheodorou

Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Megan McCallum and Meghann Vanslager; Sharyl Majorski and Dale LeCaptain

Ferris State U, Big Rapids, Mich.; Erica Touhill and Marcy Watson; Pasquale Di Raddo and Kelley Templin

Georgia Southern U, Statesboro; Emily Edenfield; Michele McGibony

Glenville State C, Glenville, W.Va.; Brenton Drake; Kevin Evans

Henderson State U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Jessica Herron; Janice J. O???Donnell

Interamerican U of Puerto Rico, San Germ??n; Nicole M. Moreno; Angela Gonzalez

James Madison U, Harrisonburg, Va.; Pamela Dopart; Kevin Minbiole and Rosa Rivera-Hainaj

Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Alexandra Foguth; Ralph C. Layland and Peter A. Vahjen

Mercer U, Macon, Ga.; Beth Rainwater; Nancy Carter Dopke

Northeast Texas Community C, Mount Pleasant; Ashly Perryman; James K. Archer

Sacred Heart U, Fairfield, Conn.; Melissa Hernandez; Linda Farber

Saint Francis U, Loretto, Pa.; Paul Johns; Nathan Malavolti

Saint Mary???s C, Notre Dame, Ind.; Nona Hollenbaugh; Christopher J. Dunlap

Seton Hill U, Greensburg, Pa.; Katie Donaldson; Susan Yochum

Shippensburg U, Shippensburg, Pa.; Erica Haslach; Christine Martey-Ochola

South Texas C, McAllen; Graciela Carriaga; Ludivina Avila

Texarkana C, Texarkana, Texas; Kristin Williams; Patricia Harman

Truman State U, Kirksville, Mo.; Danielle Stacy; Barbara Kramer

U of Arizona, Tucson; Libby Serbi; John Pollard

U of Detroit, Mercy, Mich; Anne Labut and Bryan Vos; Matthew J. Mio and Katherine Lanigan

U of Northern Colorado, Greeley; Lindsay White; Kimberly Pacheco

U of Pittsburgh; Christopher J. LaRocca and Brendan D. Keeler; George C. Bandik

U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Yanira L??pez; Carlos R. Ruiz-Mart??nez and Rafael A. Estremera-And??jar

U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Tanya L. D??az; Juan Su??rez

U of Puerto Rico, R??o Piedras; Manual Rodr??guez Rivera; Ingrid Montes

U of St. Thomas, Houston; Michael Holliday; Thomas B. Malloy Jr.

U of Tennessee, Martin; Andrew R. Bernard; S. K. Airee

U of Texas at Dallas, Richardson; Stephanie Taylor; John W. Sibert

U of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio; Andrew Stelzer; Julie Mosher

Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Rhett Barker; Charles M. Baldwin and Randy F. Johnston

Waynesburg C, Waynesburg, Pa.; Merissa Scozio; Robert B. LaCount

Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Nichole T. Guillory; Michael Adams

Commendable

Angelo State U, San Angelo, Texas; Christopher Hobbs; Donna K. Howell

Anne Arundel Community C, Arnold, Md.; Michael Pinto; Lynn Tracey

Augustana C, Sioux Falls, S.D.; William Buchanan; Jetty L. Duffy-Matzner

California State Polytechnic U, Pomona; Jackie Morcos; Charles Millner and Laurie Starkey

Carroll C, Waukesha, Wis.; Cara Casper; Michael Schuder

C of Saint Elizabeth, Morristown, N.J.; Christine Haitmanek; Sr. Marian Jose Smith

Concordia U, St. Paul, Minn.; Nathan Burrows; David Blackburn

DePauw U, Greencastle, Ind.; Samuel Rund; David Roberts

Duquesne U, Pittsburgh; Edward Franklin; Theodore Weismann

Eastern Oregon U, LaGrande; Julia Deutsch; Anna Cavinato

Elizabethtown C, Elizabethtown, Pa.; Mary Harner; Thomas E. Hagan

Elon U, Elon, N.C.; Ashly Biscoe; Paul Weller

Evergreen State C, Olympia, Wash., Felix Nau; Dharshi Bopegedera

Florida International U, Biscayne Bay, North Miami; Jessalyn Machado; Milagros Delgado and Mayra Exposito

Florida Southern C, Lakeland; Bradley West; Carmen V. Gauthier

Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Daniel Cole Brooks; Catrena H. Lisse and Michael McGinnis

Interamerican U of Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Campus, San Juan; Luz Mulero; Izander Rosado-Lozada

Kennesaw State U, Kennesaw, Ga.; Gina Polimeni; Jennifer Powers

Los Angeles City C; Sreedevi Swaminathan; Aaron Brown

Louisiana State U, Baton Rouge; Lisa Brown; Paul Russo

Millikin U, Decatur, Ill.; Nicole Kennedy; George Bennett

Missouri Southern State U, Joplin; Amber Cullum; Melvyn Mosher

Murray State U, Murray, Ky.; Valerie Spivey; Harry Fannin

North Dakota State U, Fargo; Dave Schultz; Seth Rasmussen

Northeastern U, Boston; Amy Kallmerten; Thomas Gilbert

Northwestern U, Evanston, Ill.; Jessica Bulbin and Kimberly Zamor; SonBinh T. Nguyen

Ouachita Baptist U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Jessica Baima; Marty Perry

Santa Clara U, Santa Clara, Calif.; Janet Olsen; Linda S. Brunauer

St. Cloud State U, St. Cloud, Minn.; Sasha Marine; Mark Mechelke

Southern Illinois U, Edwardsville; Nellie Shaul; Susan Wiediger and Yun Lu

Southwest Minnesota State U, Marshall; Kyle Henning; Jay Brown

Suffolk U, Boston; Michelle Constante; Doris Lewis and Angela Buffone

Texas A&M U, Kingsville; Matthew Flores; Thomas Hays and Rochelle Martino

Trinity U, San Antonio, Texas; Julianne Hatfield; Adam Urbach

Tuskegee U, Tuskegee, Ala.; Rozlyn Chambliss; Barbara Rackley and Albert Russell

Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Sarah Sparks; Mary K. Carroll

U of California, San Diego; Thanh-Trang Vo; Barbara A. Sawrey

U of Colorado, Denver; Zinat Ismael; Michael Travers and Susan Schelble

U of Michigan, Flint; Andrew Doherty; Jessica Tischler

U of New Haven, West Haven, Conn.; Cheryl Brown; Eddie Luzak and Azriel Gorski

U of Pittsburgh, Titusville, Pa.; Christian Martone and David Groscost; Ping Furlan, Diana Browning, and Cindy Andes

U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Sergio J. Cardona-Gonzalez; Ivonne I. Fern??ndez-Mart??nez and Emiliano Garc??a

U of Puerto Rico, Cayey; Jennifer Sepulveda and Viviana Orozco; Elba Reyes

U of Puerto Rico, Mayag??ez; Desiree M. Colon Chamorro; Sara Delgado Ortiz

U of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.; Melissa Jones; Anthony J. Borgerding and Kristine Wammer

U of Tennessee, Chattanooga; Maikel Botros; Manuel F. Santiago

U of Texas, San Antonio; Francisco Ruiz; Candace M. Coyle and Mike Kurz

U of Texas, Tyler; Luke Potts; Neil Gray and Tanya Shtoyko

U of Wisconsin, Eau Claire; Chris Knutson; Kurt Wiegel and James Boulter

Westminster C, New Wilmington, Pa.; Aaron Bruck; Peter Smith and Helen Boylan

Virginia Wesleyan C, Norfolk; MariCarmen Korngiebel-Rosique; Joyce Easter

Washington & Jefferson C, Washington, Pa.; Sree Katragadda; Thomas Stringfield and Steven Malinak

Washington C, Chestertown, Md.; Cassie Slentz; Anne Marteel-Parrish and James R. Locker

Western Kentucky U, Bowling Green; Abby Hobbs; Kevin Williams

Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Deana Mikhalkova; Donald Mencer and Henry Castejon

Honorable Mention

Alvernia C, Reading, Pa.; Kevin Burns; Elaine Schalck and Steven Campion

Aquinas C, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Melissa Conklin; Li-Heng Chen and Elizabeth Jensen

Appalachian State U, Boone, N.C.; Brad Miller; Carol M. Babyak and B. J. Yoblinski

Arkansas State U, Jonesboro; Jerrod Scarborough and Sheffield Kent; Mark Draganjac

Augustana C, Rock Island, Ill.; Colleen McGehee; Mary Ellen Biggin and Sally Burgemeier

Bradley U, Peoria, Ill.; Kara Williams; Dean Campbell

Carlow U, Pittsburgh; Anjenet Noel; David L. Gallaher

Centenary C of Louisiana, Shreveport; Kelly Waterhouse; Thomas M. Ticich

Central Washington U, Ellensburg; David Nguyen; Timothy Lowell Sorey and Eric Bullock

Clarion U of Pennsylvania, Clarion; Marisa Boyer; Cory DiCarlo and Jonathan Touster

Cornell C, Mount Vernon, Iowa; Katie Brown; Craig Teague

Delta State U, Cleveland, Miss.; Michelle W. McCluskey; Rie Somlai and Charles Smithhart

East Stroudsburg U, East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Brittany Fonner; John Freeman and William Loffredo

Emory U, Atlanta; Katherine Rodby; Tracy Morkin

Emory & Henry C, Emory, Va.; Anthony Leonard and Caci Lamb; James Duchamp

Florida International U, Miami; Brandon Meyers; Konstantinos Kavallieratos and Piero Gardinali

Frostburg State U, Frostburg, Md.; Matthew Crawford; Don Weser and Mary Mumper

Geneva C, Beaver Falls, Pa.; Kristin Butterworth; Melinda Stephens

Hartwick C, Oneonta, N.Y.; Justine Beck; Susan M. Young

Hendrix C, Conway, Ark.; Jennifer Merritt; David Hales and Warfield Teague

Hope C, Holland, Mich.; Lynn Cargill; Jason G. Gillmore

Illinois Wesleyan U, Bloomington; Ambrose Panico; Laura Moore and Rebecca Roesner

Indiana State U, Terre Haute; Rebecca Coates; Laurence Rosenhein

Juniata C, Huntingdon, Pa.; Marsha Loth; Tom Fisher and Richard Hark

Lambuth U, Jackson, Tenn.; Tabitha Hill; Victoria Moeller and David Hawkes

Lebanon Valley C, Annville, Pa.; Ashley Visneski; Marc Harris and Tony Neidig

Lock Haven U of Pennsylvania, Lock Haven; Crystal A. Lee; Brent May and Kevin Range

Longwood U, Farmville, Va.; Sarah Crane; Melissa Rhoten and Lee Friedman

Manhattan C, Riverdale, N.Y.; James Kuehn and Mary Anne Santiago; Pamela Kerrigan and Bro. Andrew Winka

Middle Tennessee State U, Murfreesboro; Jerry Oxsher; Andrienne C. Friedli and Gary D. White

Millersville U of Pennsylvania, Millersville; Jodi Meyers; Lyman Rickard and Pat Hill

Minnesota State U, Mankato; Rachel Burkard; Trenton Vorlicek

Morehead State U, Morehead, Ky.; Tonia L. Stroud; Mark Blankenbuehler

Newberry C, Newberry, S.C.; Wyatt Chocklett; Christina McCartha

Norwalk Community C, Norwalk, Conn.; Kellie Kravarik; John Dolhun

Pepperdine U, Malibu, Calif.; Celeste Honaker; Douglas Mulford

Pontifical Catholic U of Puerto Rico, Ponce; Wilfredo Marrero; Jose R. Escabi and Carmen Collazo

Rider U, Lawrenceville, N.J.; Larisa Gofman; Bruce Burnham

Roanoke C, Salem, Va.; William E. Wolanski; Gail Steehler and Adele Addington

Roger Williams U, Bristol, R.I.; Kerry Gilmore; Stephen O???Shea

Rutgers, The State U of New Jersey, New Brunswick; Kelly Chang; John Taylor

St. John???s U, Jamaica, N.Y.; Dorina Frasheri; Neil D. Jespersen

St. Lawrence U, Canton, N.Y.; Jon French; Samantha Glazier

St. Louis U; Jennifer Fraser; Alexa Serfis and Brent Znosko

St. Mary???s C of Maryland, St. Mary???s City; Jessica Baker; Andrew Koch and Allan Hovland

St. Vincent C, Latrobe, Pa.; Ashley Ripple; Matthew Fisher and Bettie A. Davis

San Francisco State U, San Francisco; Anvi Parikh; Clifford Berkman

Savannah State U, Savannah, Ga.; Lee Jackson; Jannie Baker and Olarongbe Olubajo

Simmons C, Boston; Marcy Keddy; Richard Gurney

Southern Connecticut State U, New Haven; Chris Simpson; Greg Kowalczyk and Gerald Lesley

Southern Methodist U, Dallas; Michael Perez; Patty Wisian-Nielson

Southern Oregon U, Ashland; Jennifer Schlegel and Chelsea Gustafson; Greg Miller

State U of New York, Brockport; Patrick Kendall; Markus M. Hoffmann

State U of New York, Geneseo; Lindsay Sperling; John L. Deutsch

Tarleton State U, Stephenville, Texas; Richard Sevcik; Peter Bell and Howard Nance

Tennessee Technological U, Cookeville; Andrea Looney; David J. Crouse and Daniel J. Swartling

Texas State U, San Marcos; Laura Butts; Benjamin Martin and Gary Beall

U of Arkansas, Little Rock; Kristy Kelley; Jerry A. Darsey; and Marian Douglas

U of California, Santa Barbara; Theresa Reno; Leroy Laverman and Petra van Koppen

U of Colorado, Colorado Springs; Megan Dorris; David J. Weiss

U of Georgia, Athens; Ben Ham; James Anderson

U of Houston; Minhdao Hoang; Simon Bott

U of Idaho, Moscow; Hilary Robbeloth; Thomas Bitterwolf

U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Jennifer Pietrowski; Darrell Watson

U of Missouri, St. Louis; Rokas Juodeska; Michael Nichols

U of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls; Erin Powell; Dawn Del Carlo

U of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind.; Stephen Canham; Kenneth Henderson

U of Texas, Austin; Brandon Bartoskaviz; John Stevenson

U of Wisconsin, Platteville; Rachael Lehr; Tim Zauche

Valdosta State U, Valdosta, Ga.; Andrea Alsobrook; Donna Gosnell and Jon Barnett

Virginia Commonwealth U, Richmond; Kylee Sollien; Everett Carpenter and Sally Hunnicutt

Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State U, Blacksburg; Mary Spencer; Claudia Brodkin and Gordon Yee

Western Connecticut State U, Danbury; Chris Berchem and Brittany Serke; Paula Secondo

Western Washington U, Bellingham; Chad Merkel; Christopher Daley and Gary Lampman

Williams C, Williamstown, Mass.; Mary Beth Anzovino and Ashleigh Theberge; Thomas E. Smith

Green Chemistry

ACS student affiliate chapters are recognized as green chapters if they engage in at least three green chemistry activities during the academic year.

Augustana C

Barry U

Evergreen State C

Ferris State U

Hendrix C

James Madison U

Millikin U

Minnesota State U, Mankato

Simmons C

Suffolk U

Union U

U of Pittsburgh

U of Puerto Rico, R??o Piedras

U of Puerto Rico, Humacao

U of Tennessee, Martin

U of Toledo

Virginia Wesleyan C

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

