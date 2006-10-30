Outstanding Student Affiliate Chapters

The ACS Society Committee on Education (SOCED) selects student affiliates chapters to receive special recognition on the basis of their programs and activities as described in their annual reports. Awards are classified as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention. Chapters that do not qualify for these awards receive a certificate of achievement for meritorious service.
For the 2005–06 academic year, SOCED has bestowed 34 outstanding, 58 commendable, and 75 honorable mention awards. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the 233rd ACS national meeting in Chicago on March 25, 2007. For each of the outstanding chapters, the award-winning institution, chapter president and report writer, and faculty advisers are listed here, in that order.
Outstanding
Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Heather Harricharran; George H. Fisher
California State U, Dominguez Hills, Carson, Calif.; Cheri Glenn; Sofia Pappatheodorou
Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Megan McCallum and Meghann Vanslager; Sharyl Majorski and Dale LeCaptain
Ferris State U, Big Rapids, Mich.; Erica Touhill and Marcy Watson; Pasquale Di Raddo and Kelley Templin
Georgia Southern U, Statesboro; Emily Edenfield; Michele McGibony
Glenville State C, Glenville, W.Va.; Brenton Drake; Kevin Evans
Henderson State U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Jessica Herron; Janice J. O???Donnell
Interamerican U of Puerto Rico, San Germ??n; Nicole M. Moreno; Angela Gonzalez
James Madison U, Harrisonburg, Va.; Pamela Dopart; Kevin Minbiole and Rosa Rivera-Hainaj
Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Alexandra Foguth; Ralph C. Layland and Peter A. Vahjen
Mercer U, Macon, Ga.; Beth Rainwater; Nancy Carter Dopke
Northeast Texas Community C, Mount Pleasant; Ashly Perryman; James K. Archer
Sacred Heart U, Fairfield, Conn.; Melissa Hernandez; Linda Farber
Saint Francis U, Loretto, Pa.; Paul Johns; Nathan Malavolti
Saint Mary???s C, Notre Dame, Ind.; Nona Hollenbaugh; Christopher J. Dunlap
Seton Hill U, Greensburg, Pa.; Katie Donaldson; Susan Yochum
Shippensburg U, Shippensburg, Pa.; Erica Haslach; Christine Martey-Ochola
South Texas C, McAllen; Graciela Carriaga; Ludivina Avila
Texarkana C, Texarkana, Texas; Kristin Williams; Patricia Harman
Truman State U, Kirksville, Mo.; Danielle Stacy; Barbara Kramer
U of Arizona, Tucson; Libby Serbi; John Pollard
U of Detroit, Mercy, Mich; Anne Labut and Bryan Vos; Matthew J. Mio and Katherine Lanigan
U of Northern Colorado, Greeley; Lindsay White; Kimberly Pacheco
U of Pittsburgh; Christopher J. LaRocca and Brendan D. Keeler; George C. Bandik
U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Yanira L??pez; Carlos R. Ruiz-Mart??nez and Rafael A. Estremera-And??jar
U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Tanya L. D??az; Juan Su??rez
U of Puerto Rico, R??o Piedras; Manual Rodr??guez Rivera; Ingrid Montes
U of St. Thomas, Houston; Michael Holliday; Thomas B. Malloy Jr.
U of Tennessee, Martin; Andrew R. Bernard; S. K. Airee
U of Texas at Dallas, Richardson; Stephanie Taylor; John W. Sibert
U of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio; Andrew Stelzer; Julie Mosher
Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Rhett Barker; Charles M. Baldwin and Randy F. Johnston
Waynesburg C, Waynesburg, Pa.; Merissa Scozio; Robert B. LaCount
Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Nichole T. Guillory; Michael Adams
Commendable
Angelo State U, San Angelo, Texas; Christopher Hobbs; Donna K. Howell
Anne Arundel Community C, Arnold, Md.; Michael Pinto; Lynn Tracey
Augustana C, Sioux Falls, S.D.; William Buchanan; Jetty L. Duffy-Matzner
California State Polytechnic U, Pomona; Jackie Morcos; Charles Millner and Laurie Starkey
Carroll C, Waukesha, Wis.; Cara Casper; Michael Schuder
C of Saint Elizabeth, Morristown, N.J.; Christine Haitmanek; Sr. Marian Jose Smith
Concordia U, St. Paul, Minn.; Nathan Burrows; David Blackburn
DePauw U, Greencastle, Ind.; Samuel Rund; David Roberts
Duquesne U, Pittsburgh; Edward Franklin; Theodore Weismann
Eastern Oregon U, LaGrande; Julia Deutsch; Anna Cavinato
Elizabethtown C, Elizabethtown, Pa.; Mary Harner; Thomas E. Hagan
Elon U, Elon, N.C.; Ashly Biscoe; Paul Weller
Evergreen State C, Olympia, Wash., Felix Nau; Dharshi Bopegedera
Florida International U, Biscayne Bay, North Miami; Jessalyn Machado; Milagros Delgado and Mayra Exposito
Florida Southern C, Lakeland; Bradley West; Carmen V. Gauthier
Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Daniel Cole Brooks; Catrena H. Lisse and Michael McGinnis
Interamerican U of Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Campus, San Juan; Luz Mulero; Izander Rosado-Lozada
Kennesaw State U, Kennesaw, Ga.; Gina Polimeni; Jennifer Powers
Los Angeles City C; Sreedevi Swaminathan; Aaron Brown
Louisiana State U, Baton Rouge; Lisa Brown; Paul Russo
Millikin U, Decatur, Ill.; Nicole Kennedy; George Bennett
Missouri Southern State U, Joplin; Amber Cullum; Melvyn Mosher
Murray State U, Murray, Ky.; Valerie Spivey; Harry Fannin
North Dakota State U, Fargo; Dave Schultz; Seth Rasmussen
Northeastern U, Boston; Amy Kallmerten; Thomas Gilbert
Northwestern U, Evanston, Ill.; Jessica Bulbin and Kimberly Zamor; SonBinh T. Nguyen
Ouachita Baptist U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Jessica Baima; Marty Perry
Santa Clara U, Santa Clara, Calif.; Janet Olsen; Linda S. Brunauer
St. Cloud State U, St. Cloud, Minn.; Sasha Marine; Mark Mechelke
Southern Illinois U, Edwardsville; Nellie Shaul; Susan Wiediger and Yun Lu
Southwest Minnesota State U, Marshall; Kyle Henning; Jay Brown
Suffolk U, Boston; Michelle Constante; Doris Lewis and Angela Buffone
Texas A&M U, Kingsville; Matthew Flores; Thomas Hays and Rochelle Martino
Trinity U, San Antonio, Texas; Julianne Hatfield; Adam Urbach
Tuskegee U, Tuskegee, Ala.; Rozlyn Chambliss; Barbara Rackley and Albert Russell
Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Sarah Sparks; Mary K. Carroll
U of California, San Diego; Thanh-Trang Vo; Barbara A. Sawrey
U of Colorado, Denver; Zinat Ismael; Michael Travers and Susan Schelble
U of Michigan, Flint; Andrew Doherty; Jessica Tischler
U of New Haven, West Haven, Conn.; Cheryl Brown; Eddie Luzak and Azriel Gorski
U of Pittsburgh, Titusville, Pa.; Christian Martone and David Groscost; Ping Furlan, Diana Browning, and Cindy Andes
U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Sergio J. Cardona-Gonzalez; Ivonne I. Fern??ndez-Mart??nez and Emiliano Garc??a
U of Puerto Rico, Cayey; Jennifer Sepulveda and Viviana Orozco; Elba Reyes
U of Puerto Rico, Mayag??ez; Desiree M. Colon Chamorro; Sara Delgado Ortiz
U of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.; Melissa Jones; Anthony J. Borgerding and Kristine Wammer
U of Tennessee, Chattanooga; Maikel Botros; Manuel F. Santiago
U of Texas, San Antonio; Francisco Ruiz; Candace M. Coyle and Mike Kurz
U of Texas, Tyler; Luke Potts; Neil Gray and Tanya Shtoyko
U of Wisconsin, Eau Claire; Chris Knutson; Kurt Wiegel and James Boulter
Westminster C, New Wilmington, Pa.; Aaron Bruck; Peter Smith and Helen Boylan
Virginia Wesleyan C, Norfolk; MariCarmen Korngiebel-Rosique; Joyce Easter
Washington & Jefferson C, Washington, Pa.; Sree Katragadda; Thomas Stringfield and Steven Malinak
Washington C, Chestertown, Md.; Cassie Slentz; Anne Marteel-Parrish and James R. Locker
Western Kentucky U, Bowling Green; Abby Hobbs; Kevin Williams
Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Deana Mikhalkova; Donald Mencer and Henry Castejon
Honorable Mention
Alvernia C, Reading, Pa.; Kevin Burns; Elaine Schalck and Steven Campion
Aquinas C, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Melissa Conklin; Li-Heng Chen and Elizabeth Jensen
Appalachian State U, Boone, N.C.; Brad Miller; Carol M. Babyak and B. J. Yoblinski
Arkansas State U, Jonesboro; Jerrod Scarborough and Sheffield Kent; Mark Draganjac
Augustana C, Rock Island, Ill.; Colleen McGehee; Mary Ellen Biggin and Sally Burgemeier
Bradley U, Peoria, Ill.; Kara Williams; Dean Campbell
Carlow U, Pittsburgh; Anjenet Noel; David L. Gallaher
Centenary C of Louisiana, Shreveport; Kelly Waterhouse; Thomas M. Ticich
Central Washington U, Ellensburg; David Nguyen; Timothy Lowell Sorey and Eric Bullock
Clarion U of Pennsylvania, Clarion; Marisa Boyer; Cory DiCarlo and Jonathan Touster
Cornell C, Mount Vernon, Iowa; Katie Brown; Craig Teague
Delta State U, Cleveland, Miss.; Michelle W. McCluskey; Rie Somlai and Charles Smithhart
East Stroudsburg U, East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Brittany Fonner; John Freeman and William Loffredo
Emory U, Atlanta; Katherine Rodby; Tracy Morkin
Emory & Henry C, Emory, Va.; Anthony Leonard and Caci Lamb; James Duchamp
Florida International U, Miami; Brandon Meyers; Konstantinos Kavallieratos and Piero Gardinali
Frostburg State U, Frostburg, Md.; Matthew Crawford; Don Weser and Mary Mumper
Geneva C, Beaver Falls, Pa.; Kristin Butterworth; Melinda Stephens
Hartwick C, Oneonta, N.Y.; Justine Beck; Susan M. Young
Hendrix C, Conway, Ark.; Jennifer Merritt; David Hales and Warfield Teague
Hope C, Holland, Mich.; Lynn Cargill; Jason G. Gillmore
Illinois Wesleyan U, Bloomington; Ambrose Panico; Laura Moore and Rebecca Roesner
Indiana State U, Terre Haute; Rebecca Coates; Laurence Rosenhein
Juniata C, Huntingdon, Pa.; Marsha Loth; Tom Fisher and Richard Hark
Lambuth U, Jackson, Tenn.; Tabitha Hill; Victoria Moeller and David Hawkes
Lebanon Valley C, Annville, Pa.; Ashley Visneski; Marc Harris and Tony Neidig
Lock Haven U of Pennsylvania, Lock Haven; Crystal A. Lee; Brent May and Kevin Range
Longwood U, Farmville, Va.; Sarah Crane; Melissa Rhoten and Lee Friedman
Manhattan C, Riverdale, N.Y.; James Kuehn and Mary Anne Santiago; Pamela Kerrigan and Bro. Andrew Winka
Middle Tennessee State U, Murfreesboro; Jerry Oxsher; Andrienne C. Friedli and Gary D. White
Millersville U of Pennsylvania, Millersville; Jodi Meyers; Lyman Rickard and Pat Hill
Minnesota State U, Mankato; Rachel Burkard; Trenton Vorlicek
Morehead State U, Morehead, Ky.; Tonia L. Stroud; Mark Blankenbuehler
Newberry C, Newberry, S.C.; Wyatt Chocklett; Christina McCartha
Norwalk Community C, Norwalk, Conn.; Kellie Kravarik; John Dolhun
Pepperdine U, Malibu, Calif.; Celeste Honaker; Douglas Mulford
Pontifical Catholic U of Puerto Rico, Ponce; Wilfredo Marrero; Jose R. Escabi and Carmen Collazo
Rider U, Lawrenceville, N.J.; Larisa Gofman; Bruce Burnham
Roanoke C, Salem, Va.; William E. Wolanski; Gail Steehler and Adele Addington
Roger Williams U, Bristol, R.I.; Kerry Gilmore; Stephen O???Shea
Rutgers, The State U of New Jersey, New Brunswick; Kelly Chang; John Taylor
St. John???s U, Jamaica, N.Y.; Dorina Frasheri; Neil D. Jespersen
St. Lawrence U, Canton, N.Y.; Jon French; Samantha Glazier
St. Louis U; Jennifer Fraser; Alexa Serfis and Brent Znosko
St. Mary???s C of Maryland, St. Mary???s City; Jessica Baker; Andrew Koch and Allan Hovland
St. Vincent C, Latrobe, Pa.; Ashley Ripple; Matthew Fisher and Bettie A. Davis
San Francisco State U, San Francisco; Anvi Parikh; Clifford Berkman
Savannah State U, Savannah, Ga.; Lee Jackson; Jannie Baker and Olarongbe Olubajo
Simmons C, Boston; Marcy Keddy; Richard Gurney
Southern Connecticut State U, New Haven; Chris Simpson; Greg Kowalczyk and Gerald Lesley
Southern Methodist U, Dallas; Michael Perez; Patty Wisian-Nielson
Southern Oregon U, Ashland; Jennifer Schlegel and Chelsea Gustafson; Greg Miller
State U of New York, Brockport; Patrick Kendall; Markus M. Hoffmann
State U of New York, Geneseo; Lindsay Sperling; John L. Deutsch
Tarleton State U, Stephenville, Texas; Richard Sevcik; Peter Bell and Howard Nance
Tennessee Technological U, Cookeville; Andrea Looney; David J. Crouse and Daniel J. Swartling
Texas State U, San Marcos; Laura Butts; Benjamin Martin and Gary Beall
U of Arkansas, Little Rock; Kristy Kelley; Jerry A. Darsey; and Marian Douglas
U of California, Santa Barbara; Theresa Reno; Leroy Laverman and Petra van Koppen
U of Colorado, Colorado Springs; Megan Dorris; David J. Weiss
U of Georgia, Athens; Ben Ham; James Anderson
U of Houston; Minhdao Hoang; Simon Bott
U of Idaho, Moscow; Hilary Robbeloth; Thomas Bitterwolf
U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Jennifer Pietrowski; Darrell Watson
U of Missouri, St. Louis; Rokas Juodeska; Michael Nichols
U of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls; Erin Powell; Dawn Del Carlo
U of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind.; Stephen Canham; Kenneth Henderson
U of Texas, Austin; Brandon Bartoskaviz; John Stevenson
U of Wisconsin, Platteville; Rachael Lehr; Tim Zauche
Valdosta State U, Valdosta, Ga.; Andrea Alsobrook; Donna Gosnell and Jon Barnett
Virginia Commonwealth U, Richmond; Kylee Sollien; Everett Carpenter and Sally Hunnicutt
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State U, Blacksburg; Mary Spencer; Claudia Brodkin and Gordon Yee
Western Connecticut State U, Danbury; Chris Berchem and Brittany Serke; Paula Secondo
Western Washington U, Bellingham; Chad Merkel; Christopher Daley and Gary Lampman
Williams C, Williamstown, Mass.; Mary Beth Anzovino and Ashleigh Theberge; Thomas E. Smith
Green Chemistry
ACS student affiliate chapters are recognized as green chapters if they engage in at least three green chemistry activities during the academic year.
Augustana C
Barry U
Evergreen State C
Ferris State U
Hendrix C
James Madison U
Millikin U
Minnesota State U, Mankato
Simmons C
Suffolk U
Union U
U of Pittsburgh
U of Puerto Rico, R??o Piedras
U of Puerto Rico, Humacao
U of Tennessee, Martin
U of Toledo
Virginia Wesleyan C
