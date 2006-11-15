Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Big Biomarker Prize

Financial incentive offered through R&D website aims to advance disease treatment

by Ann M. Thayer
November 15, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Panetta
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Business Wire
Credit: Business Wire

Prize4Life, a nonprofit group based in Cambridge, Mass., is offering a $1 million prize for the successful identification of a biomarker for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's or motor neuron disease. The group is posting the challenge on the Internet through InnoCentive, a website aimed at researchers who can offer solutions to scientific problems posed by companies. The prize offer, which expires in two years, is the largest the site has posted.

Prize4Life was founded in June by a group of Harvard Business School students, including Avichai (Avi) Kremer, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2004. Inspired by the X Prize Foundation, which has offered prizes in the areas of space travel and genomics, the volunteer group believes prizes are powerful incentives to accelerate ALS research. It has been raising money through contributions and financial commitments directed toward the prizes.

"We are trying to build awareness of the problems that are preventing the development of effective therapies," says Nate Boaz, an associate with the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. and CEO of Prize4Life. After spending two years raising millions of dollars and supporting research in the traditional sense, Boaz explains, "we brought together companies and researchers and Avi asked them, 'Why aren't you developing treatments for ALS?' "

According to Boaz, it boiled down to a lack of cost-efficient ways to test treatments, to test libraries of compounds, and to access new therapies developed in academic labs. The initial challenge posted on InnoCentive is the identification of a biomarker for measuring disease progression. Identifying a specific measurement that can aid in disease detection and response to therapy is an important goal, says Jill A. Panetta, InnoCentive's chief scientific officer.

"Such markers can potentially speed up drug discovery protocols and substantially shorten time and expense for treatment trials in ALS," adds Robert H. Brown, Harvard Medical School professor of neurology and a member of Prize4Life's scientific advisory board. Prize4Life intends to also offer prizes for high-throughput screening methods for ALS drug candidates and for the identification of new therapies to extend patient life. Its advisory board sets the criteria for the challenges and will determine the best solutions and challenge winners.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Apertura Gene Therapy launches with $67 million
Life sciences consortium connects with Gates Foundation to tackle COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gates backs Novartis infectious disease drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE