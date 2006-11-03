Advertisement

Materials

Most Complex Zeolite Structure Solved

Unconventional combination of electron microscopy and X-ray diffraction helps decipher aluminosilicate framework

by Ron Dagani
November 3, 2006
FRAMEWORK
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © NATURE
ng class="imageTitle">FRAMEWORK
Credit: © NATURE
ng class="imageTitle">FRAMEWORK

By combining high-resolution transmission electron microscopy images with X-ray powder diffraction data for the first time, researchers have solved the structure of TNU-9, an aluminosilicate zeolite that, they say, is "by far the most complex zeolite framework known to date" (Nature 2006, 444, 79).

The silica-rich material boasts 24 crystallographically distinct silicon atoms. This translates into 72 degrees of freedom (24 silicon atoms x 3 atomic coordinates). The structure elucidation—carried out by Christian Baerlocher and Lynne B. McCusker of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, and their colleagues—required 16 days of computing time.

TNU-9's three-dimensional 10-ring channel system is reminiscent of the one in the important industrial zeolite ZSM-5, the researchers note, but it does have some unique features. "Catalytic testing indicates that TNU-9's activity is distinctly different from that of ZSM-5," McCusker points out.

