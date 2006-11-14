Ferro To Close Niagara Falls Plant

Ferro plans to close its Niagara Falls, N.Y., facility, which employs 150 people, by the end of 2007.
Barry D. Russell, vice president of Ferro's electronic material systems business, says demand for the dielectric and industrial ceramic products made at the facility "has diminished greatly" over the past few years. "The remaining volume of business is insufficient to support the current manufacturing capacity, and this is not expected to change in the future," he adds.
To handle the remaining business for these types of materials, Ferro will gradually transfer production to two other sites. The move will create 25 new jobs at the firm's plant in Penn Yan, N.Y., and 16 jobs in Uden, the Netherlands.
