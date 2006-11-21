Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Hercules Consolidates Research Efforts

Firm puts innovation effort closer to senior management in Wilmington, Del.

by Marc S. Reisch
November 21, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Marc Reisch/C&EN
Rogerson
Credit: Marc Reisch/C&EN
Rogerson

Seeking a better handle on innovation, Hercules has been closing satellite labs and consolidating its global R&D efforts near its Wilmington, Del., headquarters.

Hercules is investing $15 million to revitalize its 75-year-old Wilmington R&D center. The firm is now in the process of hiring 50 Ph.D. scientists there to continue the work of researchers who have not made the move from other U.S. and European locations.

Speaking at a meeting of the Société de Chimie Industrielle in New York City earlier this month, Hercules CEO Craig A. Rogerson said he expects that the company will improve the quality of its innovation because R&D and upper management can work better in close proximity.

Unlike larger firms such as Dow Chemical, DuPont, and General Electric that have invested heavily in corporate R&D centers abroad, Hercules shut down R&D operations in Barneveld, the Netherlands, for a loss of 50 jobs, Rogerson said. Eight technical services and applications development jobs were relocated to the firm's Helsingborg, Sweden, site. Hercules will continue to operate applications and product development labs close to customers, Rogerson said, including a new applications lab in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hercules also recently closed a paper chemicals R&D facility in Jacksonville, Fla., where the company employed 60 people. About 15 workers have transferred from Jacksonville to Wilmington, where Hercules inaugurated a new paper chemicals lab in October.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Solenis to expand water R&D in Delaware
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont biosciences headquarters debuts
GSK To Shutter French R&D Site

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE