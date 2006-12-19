Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Bruce Bursten Is 2007 ACS President-Elect

University of Tennessee dean will focus on education and communication

by Linda Wang
December 19, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Bursten
[+]Enlarge

In a runoff election that began as a four-way race, Bruce E. Bursten, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and distinguished professor of chemistry at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, claimed the title of 2007 ACS president-elect. He will serve as ACS president in 2008 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2007 to 2009.

Bursten received 13,871 votes. Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, professor of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, received 12,179 votes.

Two-thirds of the total votes cast were made via the Internet. The total number of valid votes cast was 26,050, compared with 24,299 cast in the general election.

In his candidate's statement (C&EN, Sept. 4, page 58), Bursten said that as president of ACS he will focus on education and communication. "I think that education and communication are the foundations of progress for our society, and I hope that our efforts in other areas will be built on these dual pillars," he said.

Bursten received his S.B. degree in chemistry from the University of Chicago in 1974. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from UW Madison in 1978. He has been a member of ACS since 1974, and he has served in a number of positions including the advisory board of Inorganic Chemistry and chair of the Division of Inorganic Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Luis Echegoyen is 2019 ACS president-elect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Luis Echegoyen is 2019 ACS President-Elect
Ronald R. Schroeder

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE