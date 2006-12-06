Advertisement

Environment

NASA Plans Return To Moon

Agency officials announce plans to set up lunar base by 2020

by Susan R. Morrissey
December 6, 2006
By the end of the next decade, the moon will again be visited by humans, according to plans announced by NASA on Dec. 4. Unlike NASA's previous human missions to the moon, however, this plan would set up a permanent, self-sustaining lunar base at the south pole.

As part of the plan, NASA would launch a series of robotic missions to study the moon in detail over the next few years. Human missions would then use that information to settle on the moon. The resulting base would use solar power to maintain itself. It would also use the moon's natural resources to "live off the land," according to NASA. These resources include hydrogen, oxygen, and potentially other volatile gases such helium-3, which is not commonly found on Earth.

The strategy outlined by NASA does not provide the cost for such a mission, but agency officials note that talks are underway with 13 other countries, as well as private space companies, for potential support.

The return to the moon is part of the President's Vision for Space Exploration announced in 2004. NASA last sent astronauts to the moon in 1972.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

