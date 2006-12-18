Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pesticide Spraying Rule Challenged In Court

Industry says permit exemption for pesticide use in water is too limited; activists claim EPA ignores duty under law

by Glenn Hess
December 18, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Vroom
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CropLife America
Credit: CropLife America

Agricultural chemical manufacturers and environmentalists have filed lawsuits challenging a recent EPA decision that allows pesticides to be sprayed into or near waterways without first obtaining a permit under the Clean Water Act.

Last month, EPA issued a final rule stating that federal discharge permits are not necessary when using pesticides to control waterborne pests or to control pests found over or near waterways (C&EN, Dec. 4, page 15).

"The EPA rule, while a step in the right direction, only applies to aquatic uses and forest canopy applications of pesticides," says Jay J. Vroom, president of CropLife America, which represents U.S. pesticide makers.

A lawsuit filed by the group in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia argues that EPA should expand the rule to all pesticides, including those used in production agriculture.

"Broadening the rule would provide needed assurance to farmers and ranchers who follow the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide & Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) in applying pesticides that they will not need a Clean Water Act permit," Vroom says. FIFRA is the primary federal law governing the registration and application of pesticides.

Similar lawsuits challenging the EPA rule have been filed separately by pesticide manufacturers BASF, Syngenta, and Bayer CropScience and by several allied agricultural groups including the Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association and the National Cotton Council.

Environmental activists have criticized the agency's decision, arguing that chemicals sprayed to control mosquitoes and other pests in or around water can also poison fish and wildlife. A lawsuit filed by the activist group Baykeeper in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco contends that EPA is ignoring its duties under the Clean Water Act.

"Congress was quite clear in directing EPA to regulate pesticide pollution," says Deb Self, executive director of Baykeeper. "Rather than enforcing laws as Congress wrote them, once again the Bush Administration has simply interpreted the law to suit its purposes."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cyantraniliprole likely harms endangered species, EPA finds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court orders US EPA to decide on chlorpyrifos ban
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. EPA ordered to assess pesticide’s effects on endangered species

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE