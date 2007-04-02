Dow Picks Shanghai For Epichlorohydrin

Dow Chemical has selected the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park in the city's Caojing district for a novel 150,000-metric-ton-per-year plant that converts glycerin into the epoxy resin feedstock epichlorohydrin. The firm had previously announced plans for the plant but not the location. Dow also decided to build a 100,000-metric-ton liquid epoxy resin plant at the Shanghai location instead of in Zhangjiagang, where it was initially slated to go. The two projects, worth about $200 million, will be Dow's first plants in Shanghai.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter