Genentech Invests In Singapore ...

Genentech will build a $140 million biologics plant in Singapore. Expected to open in 2010, the plant will be the first in Singapore to make microbial fermentation-based pharmaceuticals. It will employ 100 people and initially produce Genentech's Lucentis treatment for wet macular degeneration. The biologics plant will join three already under construction in Singapore. GlaxoSmithKline is building a vaccines facility, and contract manufacturer Lonza is constructing two facilities, one of which Genentech has an option to acquire.
