Cure for writer's block

"Teaching Writing to Undergrads" describes efforts to improve the writing abilities of chemists in training and working scientists as a group (C&EN, Oct. 30, 2006, page 45). Early in my career, I found the chore of writing up my successful experiments exceeded the efforts required to carry them out. However, I had the good fortune to marry an English major who introduced me to "The Elements of Style" by Strunk and White. This small, inexpensive book was the answer to all of my writing problems and has been so for my many years working as a chemist. I recommend it to all beginners. (Parenthetically, I also recommend that they marry English majors.)
Bernard F. Erlanger
New York City
