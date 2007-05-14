Excelsyn Lines Up Outside Investors

Excelsyn, a British pharmaceutical services company, has received a combined $9.8 million investment from Endless, a private equity firm, and NorthStar Equity Investors, a government-backed investment outfit. Endless and NorthStar will each take a 17.5% share in Excelsyn. The company, which will have $26 million in sales for the 12 months ending this month, is in the midst of an $8 million expansion of its pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing capabilities.
