Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Reflections On Vonnegut

May 21, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Rudy Baum's editorial on Kurt Vonnegut observes that he "had bothered to learn a little bit about the chemistry and physics of ice" (C&EN, April 23, page 3).

I'm sure I am neither the first nor the last to point out that Vonnegut may have had to learn a little about the chemistry of ice while he was a chemistry and biology major at Cornell University. Although he did not graduate, he is perhaps Cornell's most famous chemistry major of the 20th century. He references his chemistry studies in the dedication for the novel "Jailbird":

"For Benjamin D. Hitz,

Close friend of my youth,

Best man at my wedding.

Ben, you used to tell me about

Wonderful books you had just read,

And then I would imagine that I

Had read them, too.

You read nothing but the best, Ben,

While I studied chemistry.

Long time no see."

Andrew Elio
tWilmington, Del.

Baum's enthusiasm for "Cat's Cradle" is right on, but he missed the source of Vonnegut's familiarity with ice structures. His older brother, Bernhard Vonnegut, did research on water structure and ice formation for General Electric.

In the book, the narrator travels to an industrial research establishment in upstate New York to question an elder scientist, Dr. Breed, about ice-nine. The resemblance between the upstate New York city and Schenectady, the location of GE's research laboratory, does not appear to be accidental.

Henry Abrash
Los Angeles

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Bruce Bernstein
Obituary: Robert G. Tabor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Ronald Breslow

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE