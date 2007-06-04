Ranbaxy Wins Case, Signs For Two Deals

A court in Oslo, Norway, ruled last week that four of Pfizer's patents covering Lipitor are either invalid or not infringed by a proposed generic atorvastatin product made by India's Ranbaxy Laboratories. The ruling clears the way for Ranbaxy to market its generic version of the world's leading anticholesterol statin in Norway. Pfizer says it will appeal the ruling. Meanwhile, Ranbaxy has acquired U.S. rights to 13 dermatological drugs from Bristol-Myers Squibb. And the company has taken a 15% stake in Indian peptide drugmaker Jupiter Bioscience.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter