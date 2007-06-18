China Will Assess Xiamen's Plans

China's State Environmental Protection Agency will conduct an environmental assessment of Xiamen, an affluent coastal city in eastern China where residents recently opposed the construction of a p-xylene plant (C&EN, June 11, page 17). In a report posted on SEPA's website, Deputy Director Pan Yue says the agency will ask for expert opinions and consult the public. Until recently, he says, there was nothing unusual in China about building industrial parks next to residential districts, but this is changing as the country develops. The p-xylene plant was to be located 10 miles from the center of the city of 2 million.
