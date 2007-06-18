Dow Builds Rubber Plant In Germany

Dow Chemical has begun construction of a 60,000-metric-ton-per-year solution styrene butadiene rubber plant in Schkopau, Germany. The plant is expected to open during the second half of 2008. Dow has signed a supply agreement under which Japanese elastomer maker JSR will take output from the plant. According to Dow, SSBR offers beneficial roll resistance, grip, and durability for tires. It is the fastest growing segment of the rubber market, the firm adds, with annual growth of up to 6% expected over the next several years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter