Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Environmental Performance Track's Successes

June 18, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The article about a report by the Environmental Protection Agency's inspector general (IG) on EPA's National Environmental Performance Track program overlooked EPA's response and important aspects of the report (C&EN, April 23, page 36).

Many industrial and commercial facilities are willing and able to make environmental improvements beyond those required by law. The Performance Track program, begun under the Clinton Administration and supported by the Bush Administration, seeks to recognize and encourage such positive behavior.

Members commit to voluntary stretch goals. As EPA explains in its response to the report, stretch goals by definition are hard to achieve. If every goal was met, they wouldn't be much of a stretch. Nevertheless, many members meet and exceed many of their commitments. For example, facilities completing their first three-year membership cycle in 2005 achieved 96% of their water-use reduction goal, 105% of their energy-use reduction goal, and 135% of their hazardous waste goal.

These voluntary achievements translate into real environmental results. From 2001–05, members reduced water use by 3.5 billion gal, greenhouse gas emissions by 97,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, nitrogen oxides by 6,000 tons, sulfur oxides by 17,000 tons, and hazardous waste generation by 133,000 tons. Many are also leading local efforts to protect watersheds. Others are helping suppliers, customers, and other facilities achieve environmental improvements. All provide more environmental performance information to the public than nonmembers and far more than is required.

The article also did not give a full picture of members' environmental compliance and toxic emissions. As the IG's report notes, 81% of sample facilities reported lower toxic releases than others in their sector and 63% had no compliance problems, outperforming others in their sector "in every measure of compliance." Since Performance Track members tend to be large-complex facilities and thus inspected more frequently, these results show strong environmental performance. The IG's report recognized this in its section, "Most Members Are Top Performers."

Your readers deserve to receive balanced information about the 470 Performance Track facilities that have publicly committed themselves to voluntary efforts well beyond their legal requirements, about the 22 states that have seen the value of adopting similar programs, and about nongovernmental organizations such as the Wildlife Habitat Council that work with Performance Track members to achieve real environmental results.

Rick Otis
U.S. EPA, Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Most US states lack sufficient resources to protect public from pollution, report says
Mercury Reduction At Coal-Fired Plants
Congress Urged To Void TRI Changes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE