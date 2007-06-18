Swampy Turn Of Phrase

As an environmental chemical engineer, I appreciated the turn of phrase used to describe the job market for chemists and physicists that "The wetlands of graduate school and postdoctoral positions absorbed any potential surplus" (C&EN, May 7, page 74). I surmise what must follow is "The runoff of positions from the watersheds of industry, government, and institutions."
Stacy L. Daniels
Midland, Mich.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter