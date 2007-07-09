Chemical Shipments Show Little Change

The value of U.S. chemical shipments, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Commerce Department, was up slightly in May from year-earlier levels, but down from the previous month. The data show shipments of all chemicals in May totaled $53 billion, up 0.5% from April, but down 0.9% from the comparable month in 2006. The inventories-to-shipments ratio for all chemicals was 1.18, the same as it had been in the previous month, but higher than the 1.15 recorded a year earlier.
