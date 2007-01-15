ASSOCIATIONS

Richard Murphy will retire as president and chief executive officer of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, Calif., on July 1.
Edward W. Kordoski has been appointed vice president and general manager of the Pharmaceutical Education & Research Institute, a not-for-profit educational organization located in Arlington, Va.
Daniel Zajfman is the 10th president of Weizmann Institute of Science, in Israel.
This section is compiled by Rachel Petkewich. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to r_petkewich@acs.org.
