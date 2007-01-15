Boehringer, Ablynx target Alzheimer's

Boehringer Ingelheim and Ablynx have entered an R&D and license agreement aimed at new therapies for Alzheimer's disease based on Ablynx's Nanobodies therapeutic proteins. According to Ablynx, Nanobodies cross the blood-brain barrier more readily than conventional antibodies do. Boehringer Ingelheim will be responsible for the development and commercialization of any products resulting from the deal, which is said to be worth up to $265 million.
