Chemical Prices Increase Again

U .S. chemical prices rose in June for the fifth straight month, according to data from the Labor Department. The government's producer price index for June for all chemicals increased 1.1% from May to 215.6 (1982 = 100). The June index was 3.7% ahead of the comparable month last year. Meanwhile, the index for industrial chemicals beat the overall index, rising 3.7% from May and 4.9% from June 2006 to 229.5.
