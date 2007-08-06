... and Gets FDA Backing for Avandia

By a vote of 22-1, an FDA advisory panel voted last week to keep GlaxoSmithKline's diabetes treatment Avandia on the U.S. market, despite safety concerns. FDA issued a safety alert regarding Avandia in May, citing data from clinical trials that indicate a "potentially significant increase" in the risk of heart attack for patients. However, FDA also cited results from other tests contradicting this data. Avandia, with worldwide sales of about $3 billion, two-thirds of which are in the U.S., is GSK's second largest selling drug.
