Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

The Long Road

Scientists worked for years to unravel Met's role in cancer

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

The tyrosine-kinasereceptor Met has become a hot target for drug companies, but it has been a long trek to translating the first bits of knowledge about the protein into today's potential treatments.

George Vande Woude's lab at the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Cancer Research & Development Center in Frederick, Md., first identified Met as a cancer-causing gene in 1984. For several years after its discovery, though, Met was an "orphan receptor," or one without a matching ligand to help explain its function, and progress toward understanding its role in cancer was slow. Because Met was found in so many kinds of tissues???both normal and cancerous???scientists couldn't be sure whether it was actually causing the disease.

"Here it was, showing up in a whole bunch of tumors, but there was still a question of whether it was involved with tumor genesis or not," says Vande Woude, now the research director of the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Van Andel Institute.

The answer came when Vande Woude contacted an old friend and colleague, Stuart A. Aaronson, at NCI's Bethesda, Md., campus. Vande Woude had known Aaronson, then-chief of NCI's laboratory of cellular and molecular biology, since the early 1970s when they were starting out at the National Institutes of Health.

Aaronson had his own "orphan"—a growth factor without a matching receptor. Over lunch at a spot midway between their labs, scientists from the Vande Woude and Aaronson groups mapped out a series of experiments to test whether the orphan receptor was a match for the growth factor.

The meeting was fortuitous. By 1989, the scientists had shown that Aaronson's human growth factor (HGF) was the sole ligand for Met. "We were lucky, because this was our first test for HGF," says Aaronson, who is now chair of oncological sciences at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. "There were about 15 tyrosine kinase receptors identified at that time, and probably 10 were still orphans."

Matching the ligand to the receptor confirmed that Met was not just a bystander in cancer but an actual player. "That gave a really important function to Met as a kinase involved in proliferation," Vande Woude notes.

Not much later, scientists determined that HGF was the same thing as "scatter factor," a protein that had separately been shown to push epithelial cells to scatter and migrate. Suddenly, it became clear that Met not only helped cancer cells to grow but also enabled them to spread beyond the initial tumor site.

Now, after more than 20 years of work, Met's dual activity has made it a prime target for drug developers. "It's amazing what's happening, and it's really just the beginning," Vande Woude says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inhibitor takes down many forms of KRas
Nested Therapeutics rakes in $90 million series A
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
On the hunt for monomeric degraders

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE