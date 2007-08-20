Sinopec And Partners Mull China Project

China Petroleum & Chemicals (Sinopec) and Kuwait Petroleum are considering a refinery and petrochemical complex in Nansha, in China's southern province of Guangdong, Sinopec has confirmed. According to a report in the state-owned China Daily newspaper, other partners in the $5 billion project could include Dow Chemical and Royal Dutch Shell. Jia Yiqun, Sinopec's spokesman in Hong Kong, says the report is "basically correct," but he warns that talks are still at an early stage. Dow says it won't comment on speculation.
