Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Hazard Information

Data for 101 high-production-volume chemicals are on EPA's website

by Cheryl Hogue
September 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photodisc
EPA has compiled hazard information on 101 widely produced chemicals and made the data public.
Credit: Photodisc
EPA has compiled hazard information on 101 widely produced chemicals and made the data public.

BASIC INFORMATION about the health and environmental hazards of 101 mass-produced chemicals is now available through EPA's website.

EPA based these hazard characterizations on toxicity data supplied voluntarily by manufacturers of high-production-volume (HPV) chemicals, defined as substances produced in excess of 1 million lb per year. Companies provided the data through the HPV Challenge Program, launched in 1998 jointly by EPA, the American Chemistry Council, and Environmental Defense. The program includes more than 2,000 substances.

The agency describes the hazards of 101 HPV chemicals in 29 separate documents made public last week. Some chemicals, such as three dicarboxylic acids, are covered as a group for hazard analysis rather than as individual substances. Other documents address the hazards of a single compound, such as dimethyl sulfoxide.

Richard Denison, senior scientist at Environmental Defense, praises EPA for carefully analyzing the quality of the toxicity data submitted by companies through the HPV Challenge Program. In the newly released documents, the agency identifies areas where data are insufficient to determine the hazards of chemicals. For instance, the agency said it received no information for assessing the aquatic toxicity or human health effects of cyclic neopentanetetrayl diphenyl phosphite.

Denison adds that it is unclear what EPA will, or can, do about gaps in data provided voluntarily by industry. Some manufacturers, however, say they will provide the missing information.

Members of the public seeking hazard data on HPV chemicals may encounter difficulties in finding documents for the substances they are interested in. In the hazard documents, for example, some compounds are identified solely by proper chemical nomenclature. For instance, EPA refers to HCFC-123 only as 2,2-dichloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane and never describes the substance as a widely used commercial refrigerant.

The agency says it will continue producing hazard characterization documents for hundreds more HPV chemicals and will post them on the Web as they are completed. Beginning later this year, EPA will combine hazard data with information about exposure to characterize the risk a chemical poses to people and the environment.

The hazard characterizations are available online at iaspub.epa.gov/oppthpv/hpv_hc_characterization.get_report.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Industry falls short of supplying EU with all required safety information for chemicals
EPA Targets 18 Chemicals For Review
EPA Announces Chemicals To Be Reviewed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE