Sigma-Aldrich Boosts Pharma Chemicals

Sigma-Alrich's SAFC fine chemicals business will spend $10 million to expand production capacity in Arklow, Ireland, and Buchs, Switzerland. In Arklow, the firm will upgrade a pilot plant and add vessels for making active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). In Buchs, pharmaceutical chemical capacity will be expanded by 25%. SAFC recently announced the expansion of a plant in Madison, Wis., that makes high-potency APIs.
