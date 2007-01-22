Akzo Nobelheads for Amsterdam

Akzo Nobel will relocate its corporate headquarters from the Dutch town of Arnhem, where it has been based since 1911, to Amsterdam. The move will involve about 100 people and is expected to take place in July. Chairman Hans Wijers says the move to the Dutch capital will significantly improve the firm's international accessibility. The company's shared service center will remain in Arnhem, as will its technology/engineering and research center personnel.
