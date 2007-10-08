Air Liquide Acquires Two Specialty Firms

Air Liquide has reached agreements to acquire two specialty gases companies. The first, Scott Specialty Gases, is a supplier of gases for the medical, electronic, and analytical markets; it has 450 employees and annual sales of $88 million. Air Liquide says the deal will accelerate its growth in the U.S. specialty gases business, where annual sales are about $1.3 billion and are growing at 6% per year. The second acquisition is of Allied Healthcare, a U.K. supplier of home care and medical gases. Air Liquide is buying the firm for $72 million.
