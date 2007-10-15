Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CO2 Injection Plans Announced

October 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Three projects that will each inject more than 1 million tons of CO2 into deep saline geologic formations were announced last week by the Department of Energy. The projects will cost $318 million over 10 years; $197 million will be provided by DOE. The department predicts that up to two years will be needed to investigate and prepare the sites before injection begins. The projects will inject CO2 into the Tuscaloosa Formation running from Texas to Florida, into the Entrada Sandstone Formation in Colorado and Wyoming, and into formations in North Dakota and Alberta. The CO2 sequestration projects will be the largest in the U.S. and among the largest in the world. They mark the first U.S. pilot projects for injecting CO2 into saline formations, which are thought to be the best for containing carbon and to have the capacity to hold more than 100 years' worth of the world's output of the greenhouse gas. DOE did not identify which utilities and companies will provide the CO2 or exactly where the injections will take place. The department stresses that the studies will evaluate where in the area future power plants, which are major sources of CO2, may be located in order to provide easy access to sequestration sites.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil and gas firms pitch pipelines for CO₂ capture
EPA Approves Permits For Clean-Coal Project
Fossil Energy Loans To Support Climate Plan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE