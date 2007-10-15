Mitsubishi Expands m-xylene In Japan

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical will build a 70,000-metric-ton-per-year m-xylene plant at its Mizushima site in Japan's Okayama prefecture. Mitsubishi reckons it's already the world's largest producer of m-xylene, with an existing capacity of 150,000 metric tons per year. It makes the material by separation and isomerization of mixed xylenes. Mitsubishi consumes m-xylene to make purified isophthalic acid, used in PET bottles, and m-xylene diamine, an ingredient in certain types of nylon.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter