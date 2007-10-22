Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Zinc Binding Controls Protein Interactions

October 22, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Protein-protein interactions, which are key to nearly all cellular processes, are guided by formation of many weak, noncovalent bonds (such as hydrogen bonds) spread over large molecular surfaces. Inspired by the use of metal ions and small organic ligands to build supramolecular complexes, F. Akif Tezcan, Eric N. Salgado, and Jasmin Faraone-Mennella of the University of California, San Diego, now show that the strength and selectivity of a few metal-ligand bonds alone can control the assembly of multiprotein structures (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja075261o). The researchers demonstrated the concept by adding Zn(II) to cytochrome cb562, a four-helix bundle heme protein. They first modified the protein to contain pairs of histidine residues on one helix that can bind zinc ions, which subsequently nucleate protein-protein interactions. Altogether, four zinc atoms and four protein molecules self-assemble into 16-helix macromolecules. These aggregates are readily dissolved by adding a metal chelator, such as EDTA, or by lowering the pH below 6. The researchers believe metal-ion control of protein-protein interactions could lead to new biomaterials or manipulation of cellular processes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electrons catalyze molecular assembly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein Uses A High-Low Approach To Traffic Gold﻿
Immobilized For Hydrophobic Interactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE