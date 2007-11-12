Shell And Codexis Extend Enzymes Pact

Royal Dutch Shell and the biotech firm Codexis have expanded a collaboration to develop enzymes that convert biomass into fuel. Codexis says it has achieved positive results, including milestones ahead of schedule, since forming the original pact in November 2006. The new agreement covers five years of research collaboration. It calls for Shell to make an equity investment in Codexis and take a seat on the company's board of directors.
